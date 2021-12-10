Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 990 iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000.

NYSEARCA JO opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

