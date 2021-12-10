Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $54,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

NYSE SPCE opened at $15.64 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

