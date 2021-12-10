Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Waters comprises 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $343.72 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $238.63 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

