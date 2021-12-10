Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.04 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

