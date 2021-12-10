Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

