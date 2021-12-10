Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $40,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $43.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

