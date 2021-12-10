AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 8,410,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppLovin stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $75,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.