AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $1,610,200.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APP traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

