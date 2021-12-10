Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

