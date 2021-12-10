Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,250 shares of company stock worth $65,370,081 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.