Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells $1,425,800.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of APO stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,392,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
