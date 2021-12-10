Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells $1,425,800.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,392,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.