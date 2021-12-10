ApeSwap Finance Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $93.30 million and $3.22 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 81,754,898 coins and its circulating supply is 81,708,501 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

