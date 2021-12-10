AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $200.61

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.61 ($2.66) and traded as low as GBX 95.90 ($1.27). AO World shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.31), with a volume of 2,268,658 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AO World from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £475.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.61.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

