Anchor Price Tops $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $6,261.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00217655 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

