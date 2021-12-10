Analyzing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get loanDepot alerts:

0.9% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares loanDepot and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.34 N/A N/A N/A FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for loanDepot and FG New America Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 232.11%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 127.54%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

loanDepot beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.