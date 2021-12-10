Analysts Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $58.00

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TTE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

