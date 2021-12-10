Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$13.93

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

REAL stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.70. 273,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$20.58.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

