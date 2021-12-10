Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $46.91

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.91.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 310.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,536 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

