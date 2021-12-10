Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $12.89

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

MEGEF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,162. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

