Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price at $159.00

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.17. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

