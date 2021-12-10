Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $129.09

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.7% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.