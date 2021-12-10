Analysts Offer Predictions for Dye & Durham Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

TSE DND opened at C$45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -238.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$35.51 and a 1-year high of C$53.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

