Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $28.69 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2023 earnings at $30.07 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZO. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,965.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,811.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,638.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

