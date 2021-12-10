Analysts Expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

Several analysts have weighed in on TMC shares. Benchmark started coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loews Corp acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. TMC the metals has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

