Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to announce $290.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.69 million to $295.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 908.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.70. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,630. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,549.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day moving average is $177.49.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

