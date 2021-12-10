Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,025 shares of company stock valued at $19,104,375. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. 7,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,153. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

