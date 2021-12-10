Analysts Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to report $17.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.03 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $70.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 5,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,552. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.