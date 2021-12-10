Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to announce $132.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $133.50 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.14.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $591.88 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $276.38 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $714.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

