Analysts Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.38. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

