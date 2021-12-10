Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report sales of $60.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $60.26 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

ATER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 28.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter worth $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 116,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

