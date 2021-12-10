Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,984 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 8,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

