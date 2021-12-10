Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Sells $44,576,648.76 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29.

NYSE APH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 942,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

