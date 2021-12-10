Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,512,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,375 shares of company stock worth $2,919,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

