Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 116.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.