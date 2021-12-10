AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $146.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Also, rising demand for precision motion control solutions remains a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model continues to contribute well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks.”

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $141.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

