American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $168.21. 10,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.