American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 428,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of FLV opened at $60.74 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.