Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.