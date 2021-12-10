Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABEV. Bank of America raised Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Ambev has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,308,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 230,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

