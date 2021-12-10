Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Altria Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. 6,358,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,469. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

