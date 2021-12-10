Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.38. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 331,386 shares changing hands.

Altigen Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

