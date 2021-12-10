Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Altice USA stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

