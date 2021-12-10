Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

PINE opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

