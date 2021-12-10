Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.20. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 27 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKNO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $17,204,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 66.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 145,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,190 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

