Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Allstate has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

