AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.27).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ALVR opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17).

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $446,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,993 shares of company stock worth $2,063,646. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $6,716,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

