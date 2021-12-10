Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AESE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 728,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.