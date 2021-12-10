Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $2,337,000.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

