Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 254893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

