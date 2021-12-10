Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 254893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
