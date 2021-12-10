Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

